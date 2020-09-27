WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $12.90 on Friday. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.