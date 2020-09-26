Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,408 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.91 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

