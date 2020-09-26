Heidi O’neill Sells 22,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

Nike stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 118.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

