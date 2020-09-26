Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTU. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

