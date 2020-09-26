Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $347,000 Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1,328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Banco Macro by 97.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 97,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Macro by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Banco Macro by 67.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BMA stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Banco Macro SA ADR has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

BMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

