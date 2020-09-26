Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 5,159 Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $61.81 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

