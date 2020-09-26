Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

