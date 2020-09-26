Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,934 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.46.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $479.97 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $501.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

