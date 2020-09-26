Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 700.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders have sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.