Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 1,680 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -190.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

