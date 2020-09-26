California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of GATX worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GATX by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti lifted their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

