California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,482,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,824,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

