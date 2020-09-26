Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

