Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. Diodes’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $195,692.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,191.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,974 shares of company stock worth $12,521,948 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

