Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $259,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of GameStop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $10.02 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $652.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

