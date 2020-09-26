Jane Street Group LLC Invests $313,000 in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MarineMax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MarineMax by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period.

Shares of HZO opened at $25.06 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

