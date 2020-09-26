Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

