California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sunrun worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,078,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,838 shares of company stock worth $25,196,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,639.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

