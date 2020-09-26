Jane Street Group LLC Has $312,000 Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of LSI Industries worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 807,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

LYTS opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

