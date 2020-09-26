California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,599 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of UMB Financial worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

