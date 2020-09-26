Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.