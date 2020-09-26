Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.01. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares in the company, valued at $22,835,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

