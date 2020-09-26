California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $756,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.