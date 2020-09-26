Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 191,101 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 811,573 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

