Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.72 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $7,143,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $349,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $138,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,974 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.