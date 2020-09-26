Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $50.88 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

