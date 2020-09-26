Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

