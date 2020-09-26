California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

