Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,350 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of -90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

