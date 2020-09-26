Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Rayonier by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $25.87 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

