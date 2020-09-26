Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.86 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $48,643.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $873,463 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

