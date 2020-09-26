California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,868,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,092,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of FHI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

