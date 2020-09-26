Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 799 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $123.76 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.15.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.