Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,711 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Strategic Education worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

