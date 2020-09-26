MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 946,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 528,670 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.