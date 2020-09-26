Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.77.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
