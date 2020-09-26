Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

