Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $127,000 in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

