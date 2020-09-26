salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 1,001 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $236,025.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

