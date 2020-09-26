Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $346,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NSIT stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

