Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $29,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CorVel by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 134.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CorVel by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $60,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,662. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

