The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Hackett Group worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 485,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $345.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

