Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

