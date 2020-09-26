Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $349,000 in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after acquiring an additional 252,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

