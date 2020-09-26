Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFS. Stephens lifted their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Domtar stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.90. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

