Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $350,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.