Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $351,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,332,000 after buying an additional 3,271,146 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,991 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,642,000.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

