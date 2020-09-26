Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

MOH stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $198.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.