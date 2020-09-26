Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.