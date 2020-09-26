Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in National Instruments by 103.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.