Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Msci by 34.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after buying an additional 107,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Msci by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,174,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Msci during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Msci by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Msci by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

MSCI stock opened at $352.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.48 and a 200-day moving average of $333.15. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,915 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

